EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 133 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths, increasing active infections to 1,430 and deaths to 190.

Hospitalization numbers have been steady in recent days with 87 Albertans in hospital, including 17 in ICUs.

The outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton continues to grow with 72 active COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths as a result of the virus.

Calgary and Edmonton have 551 and 251 active cases, respectively. The two cities have now made masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces starting Saturday in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

