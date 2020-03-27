EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 67 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta, increasing the provide-wide total to 486.

Of those, 27 have recovered from COVID-19, she confirmed.

There are currently 21 cases in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

As many as 34 of the coronavirus cases came as a result of community transmission, Hinshaw said.

As of 11:10 a.m., there were 4,573 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in Canada.