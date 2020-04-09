EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give Alberta's customary COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alberta reported 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three more deaths on Wednesday, bringing case total to 1,423 and the death toll to 29.

There were 44 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 16 in ICU, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases has decreased in recent days — it was 25 on Tuesday — with Alberta Health Services conducting fewer tests. But that could change on Thursday and in the days to come after Premier Jason Kenney vouched the province would ramp up its testing and Hinshaw expanded groups eligible to include anyone in the Calgary Zone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

AHS had conducted 68,762 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, the highest rate in Canada when adjusted for population.

The chief medical officer of health made way for the premier on Tuesday, when he addressed Albertans with the province's modeling data showing the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the pandemic. A day later, Hinshaw followed Kenney's lengthier dive into the projected numbers with her health update.

