EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give Alberta's customary COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Alberta reported 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three more deaths on Thursday, bringing case total to 1,451 and the death toll to 32.

There were 47 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 14 in ICU, as of Thursday afternoon.

Watch Hinshaw's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.