EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will provide her second COVID-19 update of the week Thursday afternoon.

The province reported 143 new cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths Wednesday.

There are 1,520 active infections with 59 Albertans in hospital, including 13 in ICU, battling the disease.

The Edmonton zone has more than half of Alberta's active infections with 821. The majority of cases in the capital region are in the city of Edmonton, which remains under watch with an active case rate of 71.4 per 100,000 people.

Outbreaks and watches at Alberta schools have grown to 23 and four, respectively, since the chief medical officer of health last spoke Monday.

Alberta has reported 17,032 cases, 15,252 recoveries and 260 deaths since March.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.