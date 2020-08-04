EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will give her COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as the province enters its sixth month of the pandemic.

July saw cases of the coronavirus spike to levels seen earlier in the pandemic with active infections surpassing 1,000 and hospitalizations and ICU admissions nearing the April and May peaks.

Alberta's death toll is nearing 200 after Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre reported another death over the long weekend.

The Edmonton continuing care facility has registered 23 deaths and currently has 65 cases of COVID-19 in 43 residents and 24 employees.

As of Friday, Alberta had completed just over 685,000 tests and reported 10,843 cases of the virus since the pandemic started.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.