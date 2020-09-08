EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce case numbers for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In her last update Friday, Hinshaw announced 164 new cases of the coronavirus and pleaded with Albertans to not be reckless during the Labour Day long weekend.

As of Friday, Alberta had 1,433 active cases with both Calgary and Edmonton with 500 cases or more.

Alberta had completed 1,005,001 tests since the last update, and reported 14,474 cases, 12,799 recoveries and 242 deaths.