Hinshaw to report Alberta's COVID-19 numbers at 3:30 p.m.
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 12:25PM MST
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on June 17, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta continued to set COVID-19 highs over the weekend, adding about 3,500 cases and 25 deaths.
A total of 68,566 Albertans have had the coronavirus since the pandemic began and 615 of them have died.
Currently, 19,484 people are diagnosed with the disease, with 601 COVID-19 patients in hospital — 100 of whom are in intensive care.
Chief Medical Office of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will brief Albertans on the pandemic at 3:30 p.m., live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.