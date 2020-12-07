EDMONTON -- Alberta continued to set COVID-19 highs over the weekend, adding about 3,500 cases and 25 deaths.

A total of 68,566 Albertans have had the coronavirus since the pandemic began and 615 of them have died.

Currently, 19,484 people are diagnosed with the disease, with 601 COVID-19 patients in hospital — 100 of whom are in intensive care.

Chief Medical Office of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will brief Albertans on the pandemic at 3:30 p.m., live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.