EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will report three days' worth of COVID-19 data Monday at 3:30 p.m.

As of Friday, the province had nearly 1,500 active cases of the coronavirus with 56 patients in hospital.

The Edmonton zone remains Alberta's COVID-19 hot stop with 786 confirmed infections.

The Alberta government has reported 17,343 cases and 261 deaths since March.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's press conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.