Hinshaw to report weekend COVID-19 data Monday afternoon
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 11:13AM MDT
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on June 25, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will report three days' worth of COVID-19 data Monday at 3:30 p.m.
As of Friday, the province had nearly 1,500 active cases of the coronavirus with 56 patients in hospital.
The Edmonton zone remains Alberta's COVID-19 hot stop with 786 confirmed infections.
The Alberta government has reported 17,343 cases and 261 deaths since March.
