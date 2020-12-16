EDMONTON -- Alberta continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of Wednesday, 20,649 of Canada's roughly 74,500 cases were located in the western province.

Ontario and Quebec sit in second and third, with about 17,000 and 16,800 cases, respectively.

Two days earlier, Alberta health officials confirmed a record 1,887 new cases over 24 hours, although Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province has managed to plateau disease spread.

On Tuesday, minutes after the first Pfizer vaccines were administered in Edmonton and Calgary, the Alberta government announced a new program which would offer self-isolation space and a $625 emergency payment to those ordered to quarantine by Alberta Health.

Seven hundred and forty-four Albertans had died from COVID-19 before the first vaccines were available.

Of 742 people with the disease in hospitals across the province, 137 are in ICUs.

Hinshaw is slated to speak alone on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

