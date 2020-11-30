EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on the weekend.

Saturday brought the province’s largest one-day increase with 1,731 infections, and Sunday followed with 1,609 cases – the second highest of the pandemic.

Alberta Health Services conducted nearly 45,000 tests on Friday and Saturday altogether.

The high totals pushed Alberta’s active count beyond 15,000.

Ten of the 14 deaths were linked to acute care facilities. A total of 533 Albertans have died due to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients also set new highs on Saturday and Sunday, with 435 Albertans, 95 of them in ICU, now receiving care.

The province has reported 56,444 cases and 40,219 recoveries to date.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.