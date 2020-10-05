Advertisement
Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic Monday
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 12:02PM MDT Last Updated Monday, October 5, 2020 2:02PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will release the latest COVID-19 data Monday at 3:30 p.m.
As of Friday, there were 1,558 cases of the coronavirus across the province with 64 Albertans in hospital.
Alberta has reported 18,357 cases of COVID-19 and 272 deaths since March.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
RELATED IMAGES