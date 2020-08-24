EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta has 1,144 active infections after it announced 144 new cases on Friday. There are 43 patients in hospital including nine in ICUs.

The city of Edmonton has 608 active infections and remains under Alberta Health's watch with a 59.5 active case rate per 100,000 people.

On Sunday, Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre reported two more deaths at its facility where nine residents and eight employees are currently battling the disease.

The outbreak has resulted in 31 deaths — making it Alberta's deadliest in the pandemic to date — and 112 cases.

To date, Alberta has reported 12,748 cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will release COVID-19 data from the last three days.

Watch her press conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.