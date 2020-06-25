EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will issue a COVID-19 update Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

To date the province has reported 7,825 cases, 7,134 recoveries and 153 deaths.

There are 36 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including six in ICUs, out of the 538 current infections.

Active cases have increased in the Edmonton Zone and decreased in the Calgary Zone, with 250 and 219, respectively. The City of Edmonton has 236 infections alone.

On Monday, Alberta Health placed the municipal district of northeast Edmonton under the watch category as it had an active case rate of 50.6 per 100,000 residents. It has been removed since it dipped back below 50.

