EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health is back with another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Since Dr. Deena Hinshaw last spoke Tuesday, Alberta added another 82 cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The province currently has 704 active cases of the coronavirus, with 64 patients in hospital including seven in ICUs.

After Edmonton saw a spike in cases in June, Calgary once again has the most in Alberta by a large margin with 266.

Covenant Health reported two more cases of COVID-19 at the Misericordia Community Hospital Wednesday, bringing the total of infections at the west Edmonton hospital to 52.

Alberta has had 8,994 cases of COVID-19, 8,127 recoveries and 163 deaths in the past four months.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.