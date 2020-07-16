Advertisement
Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on June 25, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health is back with another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
Since Dr. Deena Hinshaw last spoke Tuesday, Alberta added another 82 cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported Wednesday.
The province currently has 704 active cases of the coronavirus, with 64 patients in hospital including seven in ICUs.
After Edmonton saw a spike in cases in June, Calgary once again has the most in Alberta by a large margin with 266.
Covenant Health reported two more cases of COVID-19 at the Misericordia Community Hospital Wednesday, bringing the total of infections at the west Edmonton hospital to 52.
Alberta has had 8,994 cases of COVID-19, 8,127 recoveries and 163 deaths in the past four months.
