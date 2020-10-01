EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will issue her second COVID-19 update of the week Thursday afternoon.

The province currently has 1,582 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 64 patients in hospital, including 13 in ICU.

More than half of Alberta's known active infections are in the Edmonton zone with 832 cases, while the Calgary zone has 585 cases.

Alberta has reported 18,062 cases and 267 deaths to date.

TESTING TROUBLES

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services said it was following up with people who tested negative for COVID-19 but did not receive their results between Sept. 10 and Sept. 29.

The error, which was spotted on Sept. 29, impacted about 5,000 Albertans. Another 224,000 Albertans tested negative in that timeframe and did get a text message or autodialer.

Albertans who test positive for the coronavirus receive a direct phone call from AHS and were not impacted by the technical issue.