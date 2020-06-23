EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw is back with another COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Since her last update Friday, Alberta's active case count has continued to spike and Edmonton passed Calgary in current infections.

As of Monday, Alberta has 542 active cases, 32 patients in hospital and six ICU admissions.

Edmonton now has more COVID-19 cases than Calgary, with 226 and 215, respectively.

At least six restaurants in central Edmonton have closed temporarily after staff or customers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials are also keeping watch on the northeast Edmonton municipal district where 45 residents have COVID-19.

Alberta has had a total of 7,736 cases, 7,041 recoveries and 153 deaths to date.

