Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on June 17, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw is back with another COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Since her last update Friday, Alberta's active case count has continued to spike and Edmonton passed Calgary in current infections.
As of Monday, Alberta has 542 active cases, 32 patients in hospital and six ICU admissions.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- This is what we know about Alberta's COVID-19 cases
- More at Edmonton.ctvnews.ca/coronavirus
Edmonton now has more COVID-19 cases than Calgary, with 226 and 215, respectively.
At least six restaurants in central Edmonton have closed temporarily after staff or customers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials are also keeping watch on the northeast Edmonton municipal district where 45 residents have COVID-19.
- At least 6 Edmonton restaurants close temporarily because of COVID-19
- Alberta Health puts northeast Edmonton in 'watch' category as active COVID-19 cases spike
Alberta has had a total of 7,736 cases, 7,041 recoveries and 153 deaths to date.
Watch the chief medical officer of health's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.