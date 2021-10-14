Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday

EDMONTON -

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Dr. Verna Yiu will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch the press conference with the chief medical officer of health and Alberta Health Services CEO and president on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 38 COVID-19 deaths and 652 new cases.

Alberta has 1,027 patients in hospital, 236 of whom are in ICU.

Just over 85 per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose and 76.2 per cent have two.