

Kiera Lyons , CTV Edmonton





A hunter in Hinton shot a husky out hiking with its owner, mistaking the dog for a wolf.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, Hinton RCMP were dispatched to a rural area near Entrance off Highway 40 North.

While hiking off leash with her owner, the dog was shot.

The adult male who fired the shot, was lawfully hunting in the area at the time and mistook the dog for a wolf.

The male has cooperated with the investigation.

The dog was injured but received veterinary care and is expected to survive.

Hinton RCMP are currently investigating the incident and at this time no charges have been laid.