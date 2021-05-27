EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with arson following an RCMP investigation into a neighborhood blaze.

Julien Gasse Trudel, 34, was charged with arson.

On May 24, emergency crews responded to the report of a house on fire in a residential neighborhood in Hinton.

Upon arrival, smoke was coming out from inside the house and the interior was on fire, said RCMP. Crew members extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

Trudel is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.