Hinton school damaged as RCMP investigate arson
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 5:00PM MDT
St. Gregory School. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Hinton RCMP are investigating after a fire on the roof of St. Gregory School caused approximately $1,200 in damage.
The alleged arson took place last Tuesday just before midnight. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
RCMP say they also found graphic and offensive graffiti painted on the school which could be linked to a number of youth who were in the area shortly before the fire.
(RCMP)
If you have information, you are being asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).