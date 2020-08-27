EDMONTON -- Hinton RCMP are investigating after a fire on the roof of St. Gregory School caused approximately $1,200 in damage.

The alleged arson took place last Tuesday just before midnight. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

RCMP say they also found graphic and offensive graffiti painted on the school which could be linked to a number of youth who were in the area shortly before the fire.

(RCMP)

If you have information, you are being asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).