Hinton teen charged with child pornography offences after RCMP investigation

Child pornography charges have been laid by Hinton RCMP after a 17-month-long investigation.

In July of 2020, Mounties began an investigation in relation to the posting of a video online containing intimate images without consent.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and distribution of intimate images.

The man was 17 at the time of the alleged offences and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was released on a notice to appear and is scheduled in Hinton Provincial Youth Court in February.