Manpower is anticipating low hiring numbers in the Edmonton area during this year’s second quarter.

In a news release, Manpower said 79 per cent of employers will maintain their current staffing levels, 16 per cent plan to hire and four per cent anticipate cutbacks.

“Edmonton’s second quarter Net Employment Outlook of 10 per cent is a one percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta Region. “It is also a five percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a modest hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

Overall in Canada, job growth improved in 2019’s first quarter with 66,800 jobs created in January, and it is expected to continue to get better going forward.

Ontario and Quebec are the provinces with the highest hiring surge.