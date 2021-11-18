'His purpose in life was to help': Beloved first responder loses battle with mental health

Michele Mamacos sits in front of a fountain inside the Enjoy Centre while holding up photos of herself, her late husband Warren Hiller, and their son Hudson. Mamacos smiles remembering the day the three of them went for ice cream together (St. Albert Gazette/Jennifer Henderson). Michele Mamacos sits in front of a fountain inside the Enjoy Centre while holding up photos of herself, her late husband Warren Hiller, and their son Hudson. Mamacos smiles remembering the day the three of them went for ice cream together (St. Albert Gazette/Jennifer Henderson).

