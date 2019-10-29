EDMONTON - Plans to move the Falher Railway Station building to McLennan Alberta went full steam ahead on Tuesday, as the building was loaded on a truck and moved down the highway.

The Town of Falher made the decision to donate the building to the Northern Alberta Railway Museum in McLennan in 2018.

It took about two hours to move the building a distance of about 20 kilometres.

Falher is about 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.