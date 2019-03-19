

CTV Edmonton





Fire crews are on scene at the Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin, where flames have engulfed the building.

We currently have units on scene in Wetaskiwin at the Rose Country Inn, assisting our brothers and sisters from Wetaskiwin Fire in battling a large structure fire. — Millet Fire Dept (@milletfire) March 19, 2019

CTV has a crew on the way and we'll bring you the latest developments as they happen.

More to come…