Historic hotel on fire in Athabasca, Alta.

Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the Union Hotel in Athabasca.

The hotel is located at the intersection of Highways 55 and 2, which serves as Athabasca's main thoroughfare.

Emergency responders asked people to avoid the area.

Residents might experience a drop in water pressure as a result of firefighting efforts, offiicals said.

The town spray park has also been closed.

Athabasca is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.