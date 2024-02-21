Historic Jasper Park Lodge hosts reality TV lovebirds in The Bachelor

Alberta's Rocky Mountains are about to get 90 minutes of reality television fame.

The next episode of The Bachelor will see contestants get cozy at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Bachelor Joey Graziadei and six women spent a week filming at the historic 700-acre luxury resort late last year.

The Jasper Park Lodge has been operating in the picturesque Rocky Mountains since 1922.

Since then, it's played host to several high-profile guests including Bing Crosby, Marylin Monroe, the late Queen Elizabeth II and her father King George IV.

The show was reportedly set to film an episode at the lodge in 2021, but production was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"I am so excited that they are going to be going to Jasper, it's so beautiful there," said former Bachelor Canada contestant Trisha Vergo.

Vergo grew up in Alberta and spent time in Jasper during her run on season two of the show.

She said the location is a great place to showcase Canada's beauty and what the historic town has to offer visitors.

"I'm just thinking of some of the one-on-one dates that they could be doing – horseback riding … dog sledding would be so romantic, all cuddled up in fur blankets.

"There has to be some helicopter action over the mountains maybe. There's just unlimited action for them in Jasper."

The cozy mountain retreat won't be the first Canadian stop for the American lovebirds. In a previous episode this season, the group spent time in Montreal.

UCP Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow said he's not shocked the group will be making a pit stop in Alberta as well.

"When film crews come to Alberta, they scout the locations, it's no surprise they choose us because we have such beautiful landscapes," Schow said. "And then of course you see it on TV and you find out where it is, you want to come check it out yourself."

Schow said film and television productions are good for the local economy.

Crews support local businesses, while movies and television shows drum up interest for tourists.

"When you see something as beautiful and majestic as the mountains and the Rockies here in Alberta, I think a lot of people are going to see it and they're going to want to come visit and check it out for themselves," he said.

The Jasper Park Lodge episode of The Bachelor airs on Feb. 26.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha