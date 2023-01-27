Historical rock opera remounts as unplugged concert experience in Edmonton
A theatre company is remounting its production of a musical tragedy, based on a true story of Irish immigrants finding solace in Canada, in an unplugged concert experience.
Jonathan Christenson, artistic director with Edmonton's Catalyst Theatre, who wrote, directed and scored the music for "Vigilante," says the stripped-down version allows the audience to centre on the story and the music.
“Our shows are visually pretty full on. There’s a lot going on, a lot to take in. In some ways, you get to hear the lyrics, the music and the text in a new way," Christenson said.
The rock opera is based on the story of a young Irish couple who leave Ireland in the midst of the potato famine and conflict among Catholics and Protestants in the 19th century.
Christenson said he heard the story when he was growing up in southern Ontario.
“They were refugees from Ireland on these boats that were crammed full of people who had paid their life savings to get one of these boats. Many of them died on the trips over, the conditions were absolutely terrible,” said Christenson.
“I was really struck by the parallels to what we’re seeing in the world today with refugees in such desperate situations coming to Canada and proceeding to try and build a new life for themselves.”
“Vigilante” premiered at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in 2015 and went on to tour in Ottawa and London, Ont.
Catalyst has done stripped-down versions of productions in the past. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Christenson said recording albums of the work provided a new life line.
"We had to look at other ways of getting our work out. And so over the past couple of years, we've started creating cast recordings of a couple of our shows," said Christenson.
"It just gives people another way to access our work and get a sense of what it is that we do."
Christenson said the theatre company is also recording video on some of its productions, but sometimes theatre doesn't translate to film in the most organic way.
"Theatre artists aren't necessarily film artists. So, the results weren't always the most engaging.
"There's so much more storytelling that happens in the text, so I do think it tends to translate into audio better or more easily," said Christenson, adding the company has received requests to record albums before.
Catalyst has been based in Edmonton since the late '70s. Back then, it operated as a social action theatre company working with community groups to educate and empower change.
In 1996, Christenson, who was building a reputation for his original productions, was asked to join and reinvent the company.
His visual style has been compared to American filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for gothic-fantasy style films including "Sweeney Todd," "Sleepy Hollow," and the "Corpse Bride."
Christenson said that most theatre companies in English Canada don’t have a touring model like others in Quebec or in other parts of the world. Many produce plays written by other playwrights and show them for a short run for hometown audiences.
Catalyst's shows often tour across Canada and Europe.
“It's exciting to reach audiences beyond your own community,” said Christenson, adding that they’ve been able to reach tens of thousands of people.
Christenson said the company hopes to tour the full production of "Vigilante" again, but with COVID-19 still causing precariousness in the theatre industry, it's unsure when that might be.
"Vigilante — In Concert" premieres Friday at the Westbury Theatre in Edmonton, with another show available in person and via streaming on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won't affect Canada's response: Tam
The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada's top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada's response to the coronavirus will not change.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.
Remembering the horrors of the Holocaust 78 years after liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
In an emotional and powerful speech at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Ottawa, a survivor stressed the importance of remembering the millions of victims murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War and underscored the need to stand up against anti-semitism and hate.
Running Room Canada website hit with data breach; some passwords, credit card info accessed
An outside group may have accessed the online personal information of some Running Room customers in Canada over the last several months, the retailer says.
Lifelong Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
Calgary
-
25-30 vehicles involved in QEII Highway crash near Carstairs: Alberta RCMP
The crash happened in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 581 just before 11:30 a.m.
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
‘Back to being civil’: Coutts residents continue to heal one year after border blockade
The quiet streets of Coutts are a stark contrast to one year ago, when more than 100 vehicles blocked the highway in opposition to COVID-19 measures
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
-
'Just the ultimate to play in this': Sask. welcomes Scotland for one of curling's oldest tournaments
Sixteen Scottish curlers and 16 Canadians squared off against each other Friday morning as part of the 2023 Strathcona Cup, a tournament taking place across Canada.
-
'It could get into a lot of sticky situations': When is AI cheating U of S students ask
Universities around Canada are faced with a new look at an old problem. How do students use technology as a tool, and not as a resource to cheat?
Regina
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
'The downtown represents the spirit of the city': Local groups calling for downtown revitalization with major catalyst projects
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
-
More medical professionals on track to join Sask. healthcare system
More medical professionals are on track to join Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, as the province’s action plan progresses.
Atlantic
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Moncton fire department gives update on woman, children sent to hospital
With three structure fires in three days, it's been a busy week for the Moncton Fire Department.
-
As faculty strikes, N.S. Premier Tim Houston announces medical school for Cape Breton University
The Nova Scotia government will help open a medical school at Cape Breton University, the same post-secondary institution that saw faculty go on strike Friday, by fall 2025.
Toronto
-
TTC deploying 80 additional staff to focus on safety amid rash of violence
The TTC is adding dozens of staff across the system daily in an effort to increase safety as it grapples with recent violent attacks that have left many riders shaken.
-
Lifelong Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
-
3 people charged after allegedly impersonating homeowners to sell Toronto property
Three people have been charged after allegedly impersonating the owners of a Toronto home and selling it while they were away on vacation.
Montreal
-
Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'
The Francois Legault government announced the formation of an interdepartmental 'action group' on the French language to find ways to halt the 'decline' of the language in Quebec.
-
Holocaust remembrance: Survivor, born in Nazi concentration camp, recounts early years
Angela Orosz is one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. On Dec. 21, 1944, she was born in a concentration camp. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazis and collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe and Nazi Germany. More than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was killed.
-
Anti-feminist blogger who worshipped Polytechnique shooter sentenced to one year
Anti-feminist blogger Jean-Claude Rochefort, 74, has been sentenced to a year in prison for wilfully promoting hatred towards women. Rochefort openly glorified the Polytechnique shooter, who claimed the lives of 14 women in 1989 as part of an anti-feminist attack.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Councillor calls on Canadian Tire Centre to cancel Jordan Peterson event
An Ottawa councillor is calling on the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre tocancel controversial psychologist and self-help author Jordan Peterson's book tour stop on Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after body found in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shut down a section of a Perth County roadway Friday after they say a passerby discovered a body in the area overnight.
-
Kitchener school warns parents of man allegedly watching, following students
A Kitchener elementary school is responding to reports of a suspicious man who appeared to be watching or following students on two separate occasions.
-
Elmira woman calls her rare condition 'really degrading', prepares for surgery in Arizona
An Elmira woman born with Pectus Excavatum, a condition where her ribcage is caved in, is getting set for a life-changing surgery in May.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Sault launches parking survey to determine usage, parking habits and needs
A survey on parking at city-owned lots throughout the city, as well as on-street parking downtown, began recently in the Sault.
Winnipeg
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southeast Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Blast of Arctic air triggers extreme cold warnings throughout Manitoba
A flurry of extreme cold warnings have been issued for sprawling portions of Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Sexual assault charges against 3 UBC Thunderbirds football players stayed
Charges that were laid against three former University of British Columbia football players over an alleged sexual assault in Vancouver more than four years ago have been stayed.
-
300-foot rental towers proposed for 2 locations in Vancouver's West End
Two proposed 32-storey towers would bring hundreds more rental units to Vancouver's West End if rezoning applications are approved by city council.
-
Sentencing held for anti-pipeline activists over game of dinosaur badminton at TMX construction site
Supporters gathered outside B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver on Friday morning, as two anti-pipeline activists awaited sentencing over a disruptive game of badminton played last May.
Vancouver Island
-
Number of people leaving B.C. for Alberta reaches 20-year high
The number of people moving from British Columbia to Alberta has reached a 20-year high, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
-
Victoria council approves 'missing middle' initiative
Victoria’s newest council has greenlit a contentious housing initiative that makes it easier to densify neighbourhoods, after a tumultuous and lengthy debate that’s gone on for years.
-
Nanaimo grocery store robbed at knifepoint, suspect at large
An armed robber remains at large after a small grocery in Nanaimo, B.C., was held up at knifepoint.