Bianca Andreescu is about to play the biggest tennis game of her life. It's also Canada's most important.

She's only 19.

The Mississauga native, who was outside the Women's Tennis Association Top 200 this time last year, will face the greatest women's player of all time in the US Open final Saturday: Serena Williams.

In the head-to-head, Andreescu has the advantage. The young Canadian defeated Williams in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto after the American left the game due to injury.

But Williams has 23 grand slams … Canada has none.

Eugene Bouchard and Milos Raonic made the Wimbledon final in 2014 and 2016 respectively, but both lost.

Despite the lack of titles, Andreescu's rapid rise is creating excitement for tennis fans across Canada.

"This is great. Definitely Canadian tennis is hands down the best it's ever been," said Ivan Quintero, the assistant coach for the University of Alberta's Pandas tennis team.

Alina Jurca, the Pandas' captain, crossed paths with Andreescu growing up and says it's "crazy" to see her be so successful.

"I've seen her play when she was younger," Jurca said. "We used to go to the same nationals."

No matter what happens in the final, Andreescu has already created a tennis buzz in Canada and inspired others along the way.

"I think everyone should see this match whether you play tennis or not, whether you're a tennis fan or not. It's history for Canada," Jurca said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook