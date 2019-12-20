EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a driver who smashed into the Kitscoty RCMP detachment sign and caused damage to a parked police vehicle.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. The driver left the scene without reporting the crash.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a mid to late 2000s Dodge pickup truck that is white or silver and has damage to the passenger side headlight area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kiscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitscoty is about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.