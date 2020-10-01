EDMONTON -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Chipewyan last month.

Police were called to the crash scene on Airport Road in Fort Chipewyan on Sept. 19 shortly before 4 a.m.

A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by ground ambulance where he died. The driver had left the scene before police arrived.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash in the early morning hours of Sept. 19 is asked to call RCMP at 780-697-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.