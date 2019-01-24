

CTV Edmonton





Mounties are investigating after a vehicle hit an overpass, causing potential structural damage, and left the scene.

Police say they were called to the overpass on Highway 16 at Wabamun around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. When they arrived, there was a piece of a boom crane lying in the eastbound lane.

Investigators believe an oversize load with a crane extended struck the underside of the overpass, before leaving the scene.

There was significant damage done to the steel girders under the bridge as a result of the hit.

Crews are now waiting for a structural integrity review to determine the extent of the damage.

The eastbound driving lane of Highway 16 is closed while crews work on repairs.

Police are now trying to find the driver that hit the overpass. Anyone with information is asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.