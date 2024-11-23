Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian hit in south Edmonton

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.

At around 11 p.m., police said a man was using the crosswalk to cross Ellerslie Road at 116 Street when a driver in an dark-coloured SUV going east on Ellerslie Road ran the red light and hit him.

The driver did not stop after hitting the man.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

"We are asking for anyone with information about this hit-and-run collision to contact police at their earliest convenience," said EPS acting sgt. Jefry Knull. "Specifically, we are also looking for any dash camera footage from motorists who may have captured the collision."

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.