A man has been charged after a crash early Friday morning.

Police were called to 114 Street and 139 Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after receiving a report that a cargo van had hit several parked vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed and rolled over.

The man driving the van ran from the scene on foot.

He was arrested by police several blocks away.

Officers determined that the van involved in the crash and the plate attached were stolen in July of 2017.

Gordon Dalton, 40, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, two counts of possession of stolen property and various breaches and probation charges.

Dalton was taken to hospital with minor injuries; no civilians were injured as a result of the crash.