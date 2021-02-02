EDMONTON -- Hockey Alberta has cancelled the remainder of the minor hockey season, CTV News has learned.

The association suspended its season back in November when the Alberta government announced restrictions, including on fitness and team sports, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday as part of Step 1 of Alberta's "path forward," children's sports will be allowed if they are related to school activities, but group and team sports will not be permitted.

Step 2 is set to include "further easing of indoor fitness and children's sport and performance," the province's website reads, but it's unclear if that includes team sports.

"Hockey Alberta is disappointed by the Government's announcement," a Hockey Alberta release reads.

More to come…