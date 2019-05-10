

CTV Edmonton





Hockey greats, members of the media, and others are hitting the ice on Friday to raise money and awareness for the homeless as part of the Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament.

The event will run all day Friday at the Terwillegar recreation centre.

Some notable names in the tournament include Glen Anderson, Georges Laraque, women's national team players like Brianne Jenner and Brianna Decker.

CTV Morning Live’s Rob Williams and meteorologist Josh Classen will also be playing.

Similar events are held in cities across the country. All money raised locally is used to help homeless agencies in the city of Edmonton. Donations can be made online.