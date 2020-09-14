EDMONTON -- Hockey teams and players are back on the ice in Edmonton as many parents continue to weigh the risks and benefits of having their kids in sports.

But one local group says the pandemic actually created an opportune time to launch a unique hockey program.

The Ben Cafe Robe Society is launching an indigenous hockey academy, believed to be the first of its kind in the Edmonton area.

“Hockey has always been huge within the indigenous community,” said Claudette Dewitt of the BRCF.

Organizers say the pandemic actually helped them start the program. They were able to draw kids who are attending school on-line and have some extra time during weekdays.

“I have talked to some of the elders within the community in terms of putting this together, and they were like ‘Absolutely. We need to do this for our kids ,’” Dewitt said

About 20 players were on ice for day one, but organizers expect more to register during the week as word gets out.

“I think it’s very important to have that Indigenous outlook on Indigenous youth as well, so that they are able to develop amongst their own,” said Monica Calliou. “I think it’s very important to support other Indigenous groups as well.”

Lead instructor and former Oiler Jason Strudwick says he’s grateful for the COVID-19 protocols that groups must adhere to.

“I was quite anxious about it,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I’m not still concerned, but the protocols in place that the city have put it in have really, I think, made me a lot more comfortable.”

Organizers say they plan to incorporate cultural components in the program, and hopefully connect with oilers defenceman Ethan Bear, who is one of the newest stars for Indigenous players to look up to.

“I don’t know if he truly understands how much he’s impacted so many of our kids. So many of them now, it’s like a reality for them now that they understand like ‘Yeah. I can come from the reserve and I can be somebody.’ That’s a huge part for them.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook.