A hockey team reversed roles to help its trainer Friday night, dedicating a game to the young woman who was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last Saturday.

Alicia Souveny was struck by an SUV on Feb. 16 after getting out of her vehicle to check damage from an earlier collision.

Souveny is a physiotherapist at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and a trainer for a South Side Athletic Club midget AAA team, the Barbecue Country.

At Friday’s game, the team sold ribbons and fundraised to rally behind her.

Her family said Souveny has undergone several surgeries and has a long road ahead of her.

Her brother, Matthew Souveny, told CTV News there has been a “constant outpouring of her friends from high school and from her university, her co-workers, her patients, the entire hockey community has been amazing.”

“And complete strangers—it’s been really amazing to see that,” he added.

Matthew is encouraging others to give blood, as donations helped his sister after the crash.

A GoFundMe page has also raised nearly half of its $100,000 goal.

Its organizer, Michael Yurechuk, called the support “fantastic.”

“You can just see it in the stands, you can feel the environment, you can feel the vibe,” he said. “There’s just so many incredible people behind her.”

“Tonight is an opportunity for everyone to get together in a single building and be together for her.”