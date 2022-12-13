Holiday skate night being hosted at City Hall on Friday

Edmonton City Hall will host a free Bright Light Skate Night on Friday.

From 6 to 9 p.m., skaters will be able to enjoy tree lanterns, firepits, hot chocolate, music, roving performers, and art installations at City Hall Plaza and Churchill Square.

A 17-metres-long public art installation, called the Happy Wall, will also be on display until May 30. The piece consists of 1,040 coloured panels that can be flipped to create images or phrases.

The city is encouraging participants to take advantage of transit to get downtown for the evening.