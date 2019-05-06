

CTV Edmonton





Ken Holland has accepted the job of general manager with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN is reporting.

Ryan Rishaug reported late Sunday night that Holland had officially taken the position, and that an official announcement would likely be coming in the next few days.

Holland served as the GM for the Detroit Red Wings for 22 years, before being promoted to senior vice president of the team at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The search for a new GM began after the club fired GM Peter Chiarelli in January.

Keith Gretzky has been the acting GM since Chiarelli was terminated.