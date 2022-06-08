Holland, Woodcroft to speak Wednesday morning

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is due to speak Wednesday morning for the first time since the team's elimination from the Western Conference Finals.

He and head coach Jay Woodcroft will take questions from media at 9 a.m. at Rogers Place.

The pair are expected to discuss the Oilers' season end and their plans for 2022-23.

Two of the largest questions will be whether winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue.

Neither offered any real hint during a press conference on Tuesday.

Kane came to Edmonton after the San Jose Sharks voided his contract, and signed a deal until the end of this campaign. He scored 22 times in 43 regular-season games, and still leads the playoff goal-scoring race, with 13.

Kane on Tuesday called Edmonton "the best organization" he's played for, but said there are "variables" that need to be addressed before a decision can be made. One is a grievance with the Sharks over the termination of his contract that still needs to be settled.

Free agency opens mid-July.

Smith posted a 3.37 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage through the post-season but was swamped at times, including being pulled in Game 1 goal-fests in Calgary and Colorado. He also gave up three goals in less than six minutes in the third period of Monday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

The 40-year-old admitted that this was his most challenging season, as he played through various injuries.

He told reporters he needs time to think before committing to fulfilling the final year of his contract.

With files from The Canadian Press