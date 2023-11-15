Holloway out for weeks as Skinner, Oilers aim for 3rd-straight victory

Stuart Skinner will be in the net Wednesday as he and the Oilers look to grab a third-straight win, but they will have to do it without the help of speedy forward Dylan Holloway.

Edmonton's first-round pick in 2020 appeared to hurt his knee Monday when he fell to the ice and slammed his legs into the boards during a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

The Oilers new head coach called it a lower-body injury and said Holloway is "week-to-week."

"It's unfortunate. It sounds like he was starting to build a pretty solid game, obviously he had a really strong one in Seattle, I was very impressed with how he was playing," Kris Knoblauch told reporters.

Holloway and Mattias Janmark were placed on the long-term injury list Wednesday.

Adam Erne will take Holloway's spot at left wing. He was called up from the AHL along with Philip Broberg, who will sit as an extra.

Knoblauch said veteran forward Connor Brown is close to returning from an injury but will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers come into the game with back-to-back 4-1 wins over Seattle and the Islanders, but are still 31st in the NHL with nine points in their first 14 games.

"We're feeling good. The belief in our group and what we can do on the ice has never wavered," Evander Kane told reporters.

"The results haven't been there in the first part of the season but it's up to us to change that. Gotta keep that going tonight."

After recording just one win in his first eight games as the Oilers stumbled with a 2-9-1 record, Skinner will also look to make it three wins in a row.

Skinner will start his fifth straight for the Oilers. Backup Calvin Pickard still has not played since swapping his AHL spot with Jack Campbell a week ago.

"We want to keep rolling here. Especially at home, we got to establish this as a hard building [for opponents] to come into," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

The Oilers (4-9-1) and the Kraken (5-8-3) will face off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.