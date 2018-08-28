A home on the city’s south side was damaged by fire Monday night.

Firefighters received the call reporting smoke in a home in the area of 12 Avenue and 65 Street just before 9 p.m.

Neighbours also reported flames coming from the home.

Crews arrived at the scene minutes later, and confirmed a fire was burning in the roof of the home.

The fire was under control by 9:30 p.m., and was declared out just after 11 p.m.

The flames were contained to the roof and did not spread to the rest of the structure, and no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause and a damage estimate have not been released.