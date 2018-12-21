

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





At 16 Windermere, a mansion sits above the North Saskatchewan River, and on the market for a cool $7.8 million.

The fully finished basement—custom built and complete with in-floor heating—is nearly 4,000 square feet.

Nothing is missing among the house’s 12,890 square feet of finished living space; it feature two theatres (one for adults, and another for children), a wine cellar, locked showcase, five furnaces, an indoor hot tub, nanny suite, and seven-car garage.

“It’s not a home,” said Mani Bagga of Royal Lepage Noralta Real Estate. “It’s a masterpiece.”

The house’s brushed metal fireplace is one of a kind, as are the metal kitchen cabinets. The hardwood flooring used throughout came from Africa. The hot tub area and adjoining powder room are completely covered with a ruby red refractive tile that took over three months to install.

The Robalo family has lived in the home for eight years.

“There’s a lot of great memories, but I think my family’s ready for a change,” Suzanne Robalo said.

The three levels are becoming more work than they want.

“It’s big, and we’re getting a bit older and it’s a lot of upkeep,” she said. “I think it’s good for a family that has younger kids. It’s almost like a field itself.”

With files from David Ewasuk