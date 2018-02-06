A home in the city’s northeast was left seriously damaged early Tuesday morning, after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were called to the home at 44 Street and 126 Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, they arrived five minutes later.

No injuries were reported, and it wasn’t clear if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said five crews were dispatched, meaning about 20 firefighters were on the scene.

More to come…