EDMONTON -- A family in Leduc County had their birth plan shattered when Mother Nature stepped in after an unusual snow squall on Jan. 19.

“The wind was howling, the windows were shaking, the house was shaking,” Denae Zubot, the mother, said.

Scenes from around the capital region showed the storms power wreaking havoc and damaging property.

“Our midwife said on the way here it was apocalyptic because there was trees falling all around her driving down the road to get here," Darryl Zubot, the father, said.

Denae and Darryl said the power went out around 7 p.m. and shortly after that, Denae went into labour. According to the pair, Denae has a history of quick births.

“I'm glad there was no complications because I don't know how an ambulance would have been able to get here in that," Darryl said.

Fortunately, both grandma and midwife made it to the home just in time.

“The midwife made it with 10 minutes to spare,” Denae said.

Little Essa was born happy and healthy, according to the parents. Plus, they were able to include their oldest son, Walter, in the special moment as well.

“Our three-year-old was really good. He actually cut the cord for Essa,” Darryl said.

Denae said the home birth, albeit different from what they planned, turned out to be the best case scenario.

“It wasn’t anything I could have planned. But, I wouldn’t change anything looking back.”