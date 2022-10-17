Homemade explosive found in car during west Edmonton arrest: police
A man was charged after police officers found a homemade explosive device during an arrest in west Edmonton on Sunday.
Police responded to a home around 12:30 p.m. after a man threatened two people and demanded they drive him to buy drugs, the Edmonton Police Service said.
According to EPS, he assaulted a woman in the home and drove away with another woman.
Officers found the car and arrested the man.
"Upon arrest, a home-made explosive device was located inside the car," EPS said in a release. "EPS Bomb Unit members responded and successfully disengaged the device."
Firefighters were called to the Husky Gas Station on 62 Avenue and 199 Street to assist police in the investigation later in the afternoon.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived, the gas station was taped off around a police SUV and a black car.
EPS also searched the man's home in The Grange but did not find any other explosives.
The 32-year-old was charged with uttering threats, kidnapping, assault with a weapon, breach of conditions and breach of a firearms prohibition.
