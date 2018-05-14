A family dog is being credited with helping a family escape from a burning home early Monday morning, a fire that left two south side homes extensively damaged.

Firefighters were first called to the home on 19 Avenue and 67 Street just before 6 a.m., and a spokesperson said crews arrived to find two homes engulfed in flames.

Six units responded to the fire, which was under control by about 6:45 a.m. and was out at 10:38 a.m.

Later Monday morning, crews were still working to put the fire out completely – but said damage to the two homes was extensive and neither is inhabitable.

One homeowner whose house was damaged in the fire had a number of pets in her house, and she said their dog helped get them up and out of the house safely.

“The dog jumped out of the bed, she never does that so I thought she needed to pee,” Sandra Manseau said. “I brought her outside, I heard some crackling, I went to go investigate to see where the sound was coming from because I couldn’t smell or see anything.

“By that time my husband was already up and yelling at me: ‘The neighbour’s house is on fire.’”

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported.