

CTV Edmonton





The vice chair of the Metis settlement says homes in that community have burned as a result of the Chuckegg Creek wildfire.

Lori Wanuch posted the news to social media.

The fire, which is the same one that previously threatened the community of High Level, is now burning two kilometres from the Paddle Prairie settlement border, 70 kilometres south of High Level.

A new evacuation alert was also issued Thursday morning for Chipewyan Lake Village to Calling Lake using Highway 813.

More to come…